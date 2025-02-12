The logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reinforce the front-line units from Sumy region to Kursk region are becoming more complicated by the day, as Russian forces press Ukraine, entering smaller areas each day. The Ukrainian supply chain through the highly vulnerable route along Sumy-Kursk road, is under constant precision attack by FPV drones, accelerating the Russian advance. Footage released by Russian military channels on February 10, 2025, shows FPV drones launched by the Russian 106th Guards Airborne Division, one of which is in Loknia in Sumy region, disrupting Kiev’s supply routes and depots before direct combat. The vehicles that assisted in evacuation, logistics and drone operations ,were visited by Russian drones, imagining the extent of Ukrainian losses in equipment and manpower, based only on the number of such videos.

In the past week, Russian fiber optic specialists have been continuously attacking Kiev’s logistics forces, with multiple strikes hitting Kiev’s troop transport vehicles near the settlements of Khoten and Pisarevka in Sumy region, indicating an expanding operational zone. This is the only and critical logistic route for Kursk where many vehicles and supplies were lost in vain, it looks like an absolute nightmare for the Armed Forces of Ukraine before heading into the invasion zone and the losses at the rear end are dramatic. Ukrainian supplies passing through this route have been subject to regular Russian drone attacks based on the videos posted. The attacks indicate a strategic effort to neutralize their supplies near the border and weaken their defensive positions before a potential ground attack on Kursk, the staging ground for the Russian operation. Russian drone attacks will likely increase along this route, where Ukrainian supplies will not be able to move without airlift or road access from Sumy.

