TRY WHAT YOU SEE HERE! EVEN IF YOU DON'T THINK GAMING IS FOR YOU WAR THUNDER ROCKS!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a shameless plug for the Game WAR THUNDER that you see played in my vids. And how to get this FREE game and how easy it is to dive in. Instructions Included! No super powers required. Its not just Tanks! Its Planes and Ships too. And as of late the improvements and realism have been soaring. When I see updates that include Tank Specs from authors and books I have trusted for years I know they are doing it right. ENJOY!!!!!