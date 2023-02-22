BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nato Countries Death Prediction Deep Dive by Deagel Report (slice the data multiple ways_
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
195 views • 02/22/2023

Why the West must fall: War Against Old Roman Empire / Christian Nations / Freedom – WHY - bring on the anti Christ Or to some lost soul religions, bring in their FAKE Messiah. Solutions to unlock your spiritual gifts and how to support this ministry and more importantly save souls. Let no man like trump or putin fool you. Where is 5G implemented the most? What percent of the country is poked. Review Putin's Speech that paves the way for a first strike on the USA. What countries are hit the hardest as a percent of dead. What percent of countries will die as a percent of total nations. What percent of NATO countries die. How does Israel fare with Deagels death predictions. What is the highest percent country to lose it's population.


Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/


Keywords
deagel reportsjwellfirefinal days reportseal 2 and fourpercent of usa pokedpercent of nato killedcountry death rate
