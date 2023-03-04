BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God's ghostbuster.
Alan S
Alan S
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 03/04/2023

Retired cop New Jersey cop Don Jeffrey aka Gods warrior tells of his fighting Demons. Even the demons know the saviour's name Yeshua(Jesus). I had a dream just as I found out his Hebrew name is Yeshua, 7 yrs ago, where the Holy spirit broke into the dream as a small green witch woman waddled toward me in the dream, say Yeshua, say Yeshua, say Yeshua and the entity waddled away. Anytime in the Old Testament it says salvation it says in Hebrew Yeshua. Pslam 118 This gate of YHWH into which the righteous shall enter. I will praise thee : for thou hast heard me, and have become my salvation( Yeshua) Repent brothers &amp; sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus(Yeshua), believe he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

Keywords
goddemonghost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy