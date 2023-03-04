God's ghostbuster.

Retired cop New Jersey cop Don Jeffrey aka Gods warrior tells of his fighting Demons. Even the demons know the saviour's name Yeshua(Jesus). I had a dream just as I found out his Hebrew name is Yeshua, 7 yrs ago, where the Holy spirit broke into the dream as a small green witch woman waddled toward me in the dream, say Yeshua, say Yeshua, say Yeshua and the entity waddled away. Anytime in the Old Testament it says salvation it says in Hebrew Yeshua. Pslam 118 This gate of YHWH into which the righteous shall enter. I will praise thee : for thou hast heard me, and have become my salvation( Yeshua) Repent brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus(Yeshua), believe he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

