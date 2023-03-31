J6 video Emerges of Capitol Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS 💥🔥💣🧨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨NEW EVIDENCE 🚨J6 video emerges of Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS. Badge number 2328 with the Capitol Police
This undercover cop on January 6 says he poses as antifa in the crowd?
We knew the whole time that law enforcement had infiltrated Antifa.
Again I remind you of when law enforcement were driving around scooping up all the main leaders in 2020. ~ https://t.me/UKNeil1979/15670