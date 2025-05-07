BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 05 07 Off-grid with Marjory HYPER INFLATION STARTS TOMORROW
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
147 views • 4 months ago

In this video I share how reluctant I am to do what needs to be done in these last hours / days before the effects of the Chinese Tariff kicks in.


The Universe helped me to focus though - with an injury. Which is one of the way it talks to me when it really needs to get my attention.


And even though I have been preparing for this time for years…. it’s still a shock. Please come laugh with me at my initial reactions, and then use these stories to help yourself when it hits you.


You don’t need to be a psychic, card reader, or intuitive to see what’s coming. I lay it out for you in an easy to understand terms and simple math anyone can understand.


Pick up a seed vault at https://texasready.net add a $25 mineral pck to your oder and use coupon code GROW to get a $25 discount.


Email Miles Franklin to buy silver at [email protected]


JM Bullion is another great source for smaller purchases of silver dimes.

