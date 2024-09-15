Factory in Tel Aviv still burning after Yemeni new hypersonic ballistic missile strike

The gas-fired Power Plant Gezer in Nesher Ramla near Tel Aviv, is still burning as a result of the hypersonic ballistic missile attack launched from Yemen this morning. The missile hit its target as evidenced by the conversations of the settlers, its fall occurred near the Road No. 1 Jerusalem-Tel Aviv near the Nesher Ramla plant and Road No. 6 on the left, which are the two most important roads in the occupied country. In the picture at the top is the Daniel Junction in the Kfar Daniel settlement, built in 1948 on the land of the Palestinian refugee village of Kfar Daniel. According to various reports, the area hit by the missile attack was "Nesher Ramla" where the missile fell, causing material and human damage. Here is the "Gezer" power plant, which provides electricity to the Modi'in settlement with its production of up to 1,300 megawatts.

The missile flew 2,400 kilometers in 11 minutes, and overtook at least two American destroyers and a French frigate operating in the Red Sea, overcoming Israeli air defense systems and reaching their targets. According to the group, the attack forced some two million Israelis to take shelter in bomb shelters. Meanwhile, sirens sounded and ballistic missiles flew over the skies of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramla. The Israeli security system monitored the missiles coming from Yemen for several minutes and activated defense systems to counter them - and it is unclear why the interception attempt was carried out in the center of the country and not far from the border. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the results of the interception were "under evaluation".

The Ansarallah group, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that the operation against military facilities in the Jaffa area near Tel Aviv, was carried out using new hypersonic ballistic missiles. 'We will continue to target the Zionist entity until our victory', added Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Saree as per September 15, 2024.

