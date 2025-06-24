© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian rally declares: "Finger on the Trigger"
This description way different than the other video posted today, different sources or points of view?... you decide?? I don't know what their chanting? Cynthia
Crowds in Tehran flooded the streets, waving IRGC flags & chanting "Death to America!" to mark what they call a victory over Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The mood was defiant, the slogans louder than ever:
🔶 “Our finger is on the trigger”
🔶 “A ceasefire imposed by the enemy is a false peace — we reject it, just as our leader said.”
Adding:
Iran’s President Pezeshkian officially announces END of ‘12-day WAR’ with Israel
‘We are witnessing ceasefire and cessation of 12-day war’
Says conflict’s ‘end determined by will and authority of great Iranian nation’
In public statement to country
Adding:
Israel’s TOP general says ‘campaign against Iran is NOT over’
‘We have concluded a significant chapter…We are entering a new phase’ — Eyal Zamir