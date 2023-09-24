Russian intelligence officers destroyed a German Leopard tankSeptember 23, 2023, 18:00

They were destroyed together with the crew, which consisted entirely of members of the German armed forces. This is reported by the RIA Novosti news agency. One of the German tankers, after the car was hit, being severely wounded, remained conscious for some time. He was interrogated by Russian fighters, and he told what unit of the Bundeswehr he was from and how he got to Ukraine. The fact that foreign mercenaries and all sorts of scum are fighting for the Kiev regime has long been known. Everyone also guesses that NATO officers are sitting there in the staff offices. And there are a lot of instructors who train Ukrainian militants. But the fact that German soldiers are going on the offensive against Russian soldiers on Leopards is, of course, news with a historical context. It turns out that Berlin sent its soldiers to fight against Russia? So what is it? Konstantin Panyushkin understood the details.

********

According to the commander, while the German soldier was receiving first aid, he named his brigade and its location. However, he added, as the mechanic had lost a lot of blood and had been badly injured, he died before the group started his transportation. "I was a little surprised, of course, but [...] it doesn't matter which crew is in the Leopard – Ukrainian fighters or German soldiers – the result will be the same: German tanks will burn, and American tanks will burn as well," the commander said. The commander of the reconnaissance group appealed to Western instructors to "think twice" before fighting the Russians.

https://en.sputniknews.africa/20230923/russian-scouts-destroy-leopard-tank-german-bundeswehr-crew-in-ukraine-commander-1062296217.html

:48 Captured Leopard Tank

1:54 German Soldiers Found In Ukraine

4:28 Russia TV

3 clips, 7-minutes 10-seconds.



