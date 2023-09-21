Threats To America: AI, Financial Collapse, 2 Tier Justice System, Open Borders, and Surprise Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is facing many threats that could completely destroy the country. Sadly, we are facing them all at the same time.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Joe Allen: Elon Musk To Begin Chipping Brains-Fanboys Hail Their Cyborg Savior
https://rumble.com/v3jf2j0-joe-allen-elon-musk-to-begin-chipping-brains-fanboys-hail-their-cyborg-savi.html
2. AmericasVoice.news - Charlie Kirk on the financial crisis
https://americasvoice.news/video/XmbI6LjVksdwFJv/?related=playlist
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com