Chinese Gold and Solar Silver

China’s central bank is ramping up its gold reserves. In fact, it’s spearheading the “record levels of central bank purchases” of gold worldwide.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased a total of 225 tons of the precious metal in 2023, lifting its gold reserves to 2,235 tons, according to the latest data released by the World Gold Council.

