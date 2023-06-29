Ukraine Update June 29, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 28Jun2023

▫️ Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out high-precision strikes on oil refinery and fuel storage facilities that support the AFU troops in Donbas. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The goal of the attack has been reached.

▫️ The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, during active defense activities, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled five enemy attacks close to Artyomovsk, Pervomayskoye, Petrovskoye and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have neutralized over 240 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, close to Vremevka salient, as a result of the courageous actions of the units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces, two enemy attacks of up to a motorized infantry company have been repelled close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops continued air, missile and artillery strikes on enemy reserve concentration areas near Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Yablonevoye (Zaporozhye region). The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 235 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and Msta-B howitzers.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of enemy manpower and hardware near Sinkovka and Kislovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ One Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the competent and well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces have repelled two enemy attacks close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery have hit units of the enemy 21st, 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades, and the 15th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka, Terny and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The activities of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted near Serebryansky forestry.

▫️ The enemy losses were 115 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, one Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the skillful actions by Russian troops and artillery eliminated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance unit attempted to land and entrench itself on the northern part of Antonovsky Island.

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B, D-20, and D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 134 areas.

▫️ One temporary command post of the 56th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade has been hit close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The battalion command and observation posts of the AFU 63rd Mechanized Brigade and the enemy 10th Mountain Assault Brigade have been hit close to Predtecheno and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 missile and ammunition depot of the AFU 47th Artillery Brigade has been destroyed near Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defense facilities have intercepted 3 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and 6 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles. In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Karmazinovka, Privolye, Ploshchanka, Oborotnovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Balochki and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry