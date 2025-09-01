BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Big Difference Between Temper Tantrums and Trauma-Triggered Meltdowns - Jayne Schooler
What is the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown? Children who have experienced neglect or trauma in their lives often tell us how they are feeling by the way they react to the stimuli around them - and the fallout can be intense. Jayne Schooler is an author who has penned eight books about child welfare. She discusses the meaning behind many behaviors in children and how any of the five senses can trigger an episode in kids and adults who have experienced traumatic events in their lives. Jayne also breaks down the damage that trauma can do to a child’s development. Traumatized children are highly focused on survival. Biologically, this can have a major long-term impact because, unless this trauma is resolved, it stays with them, she says. Importantly, Jayne touches on the God-given need for healthy attachment and how unhealthy attachment can lead to abuse.



TAKEAWAYS


Children who do not have a healthy attachment to a parental figure will seek that attachment out wherever they can find it


Unhealthy attachment can lead to abuse or exploitation of children, which leads to trauma


Trauma is the perception that your life is at risk, and toxic trauma chemicals can circulate through a child’s body even in utero


80 percent of kids who come from difficult homes have problems self-regulating their emotions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMBark

Caring For Kids book: https://bit.ly/4moaIOx


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAYNE SCHOOLER

Website: https://schoolerinstitute.org/about/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schoolerinstitute.org


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #jayneschooler #ptsd #anxiety #therapy #mentalhealth #healing #trauma #meditation #tantrums #meltdowns #behavior #grieving #murder #anxiety #loss #accident #grief #jesus #childhoodtrauma #childtrauma #unresolved #traumainformed


Keywords
childrenptsdgodemotionaltherapymental healthauthortraumatherapisttemper tantrumstriggered meltdownsjayne schooler
