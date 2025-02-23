The conflict between Ukraine & Russia was not inevitable, 'it was provoked', Witkoff said

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia was not inevitable, "it was provoked," Witkoff said:

"It was not necessarily provoked by Russia. There were <...> discussions about Ukraine joining NATO. <...> In essence, this became a threat to Russia, and we need to come to terms with this fact."

Kiev will sign a deal on resources next week, Trump's special representative Steven Witkoff said.

Zelensky was hesitant about the deal, he said, but Trump "sent him a message." "He's not hesitant anymore," Witkoff said on CNN.