Healing Chronic Illness with Tai Chi and Qigong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, I speak with Danielle Pashko, a functional nutritionist, wellness expert and founder of SOULHAKKER, an online community designed to enhance energy, mental clarity, and inner peace through accessible tools for inner healing. Danielle describes years of experiencing significant health challenges herself and how she finally healed by tapping into her inner spirit with Martial Arts. Danielle created SoulHakker.com to help those struggling with long-term health conditions using the transformative power of internal martial arts like Tai Chi and Qigong to heal from the inside out–fusing ancient practices with holistic nutritional and emotional support.