Part 2 Good Pentecost Morning! Baptism, Truth, and IYAR 5784

Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/05/woke-minds-are-complete-insanity-of.html

Today in prayer, I found the power and authority to "Make men" use gold and silver coins. It comes from God. It is the power of government—the real Constitution. Only gold and silver coins are just and fair. Sinless before God. History proves all men must have gold and silver coins.

Only God can heal. I work to be healed by being mentally sound and that takes fixing all of America! Getting everyone back on the Constitution, which is founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ...

Everything else is temporary fixing of health and problems. People Keep having problems over and over again until Jesus Christ heals, delivers, brings justice.

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%