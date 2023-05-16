GREAT RESET KING EXPOSED! - KING CHARLES TO USHER IN NEW WORLD ORDER

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace in the UK on the coronation of King Charles and the agenda to use his "reign" to bring in the Great Reset which he helped launch alongside Klaus Schwab at the Davos World Economic Forum.

Notoriously a friend of pedophile Jimmy Savile (and a mentor), King Sausage Fingers may have enormous amounts of blackmail on his shoulders forcing him to bring in the Great Reset climate scam agenda. However, there's a good chance this was all meant to be from the beginning.

To uphold the continuation of the monarchy, there are only a few things Charles can do. Attempt to maintain the old world order version of the Royal family which will surely fail, or to obey by the new world order that's being created, utilizing "climate change" to force people into 15 Minute Cities and thus create a new cashless technocratic order worldwide. This will allow him to maintain power while also selling off his subjects to starvation and eventual total technocratic control.

In this video, we go over the dangers and why we must heed this caution now, not later.

