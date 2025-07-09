Tampon Tim, “Choices”, Another Death, Jesuit Theater, T.REX, Nazis, Freemasons, War

SR 2025-07-08 #202

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #202: 08 July 2025

Topic list:

* When Tampon Tim was arrested for DUI, he couldn’t hear!

* Your “choices” in politics, “journalism” and “entertainment”.

* Tampon Tim decided to retire and pursue politics JUST before his unit deployed.

* The Taliban says women can’t speak in public: what does the West say and what’s right?

* The significance of October 7th.

* Julian McMahon dead at 56: what does Alyssa Milano say?

* Johnny on State Communism verses RESET.

* James Francis Gunn, Junior, uses yet ANOTHER Superman movie to push the far-Left Catholic agenda.

* When it comes to suicidal open borders, there’s only one message coming from Hollywood.

* Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and the NINTH Jurassic dinosaur movie.

* The true history behind “Alcoholics Anonymous”.

* T.REX TURMOIL

* Who controlled the Third Reich? The proof is found in the “SS”.

* The women of the Third Reich.

* The Freemasons of Yalta.

* Eisenhower’s Rhein Meadow death camp.

* The truth about “strategic bombing”.

* How would Johnny handled Freemason Churchill’s Lusitania debacle?

