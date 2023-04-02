The power of prayer with fasting. Part 2.

How fasting increases the power of prayer multifold.

The verse 21 of chapter 18 Matthew "overcoming (satans') evil only through prayer and fasting" was deleted in the new versions of the Bible. For a reason, it's more powerful than any weapon and satan knows that and will try to prevent us from gathering in prayer while fasting. Temptations, entertainment, distractions are satans' way of pulling us away from what can save us. Spreading the Word of God, preaching, praying and fasting together in unity. We, the salt of the earth, we have the power to preserve life. One believer can save 1000 non believers, so spread the Word. God wants to save us all, He loves us so much but He will never force you to be saved. That is real Free Will! And you can only chose if you know the Truth, so it is important to expose the evil satanic agenda and get people to make explicitly known that they accept Jesus as their saviour.

Fasting has saved me, unintentionally, because I was dying and approved for euthanasia, my parents had already signed my life away without shedding a tear. The lowest point, heavily medicated, I cried out to Jesus for help. I'd decided to starve myself to death, stopped eating and drinking. After 3 days of dry fasting, I started to feel better! I couldn't believe it, I felt empty and filled with hope at the same time. Three days became 28 and I started a carnivore way of eating and my healing continued. I thank God I'm still alive today in spite of my family still not supporting me in my healing journey. I now learned to also forgive them and pray that they may repent one day. Praying for a good government as described in the book. I had a lot of difficulty to understand this in todays' world full of corruption and democide, war on humanity itself.

Gods' plan will be fulfilled but if we don't serve as the salt on the earth, we will perish alongside evil, if we become bland, go along with the mark of the beast and worship the antichrist, God will reject us as well.

He asks 4 things of us: to be humble, to pray, to seek His guidance and to repent of our evil ways. Prayer, it should be a habit, daily, for personal development, family, fellow Christians, country (leaders) and the world, including our enemies(!)

This I thought powerful, prayer and fasting together like in Abraham Lincolns' proclamation of 1863. Spread this powerful message.

God bless you all and may we stand strong together in our faith in our saviour Jesus Christ.

Amen 🙏❤