BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 186 - “The Trump Administration, can it save us?”
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 6 months ago

We are coming off arguably one of the worst 4 year periods in the history of our country. We have witnessed an out of control federal government that intentionally opened our borders, decimated our economy, bowed to the woke agenda and all but turned the keys over to the globalists. In just a few weeks, president Donald J. Trump (45-47) will be sworn in with a mandate from the American people... Fix It!

He's been busy filling cabinet posts and laying out plans to bring this out of control government back to working for the people. The big question is, "Can he do it?" Will the resistance fueled by the many factions hell-bent on destroying this country be successful in stopping him or at least slowing him down?

 These are all questions that will be answered as we "unburden ourselves" from Obama's 3rd term and the destruction it caused. Join us as we discuss this and many more issues.

Keywords
trumpmandatecabinet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy