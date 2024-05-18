Dr. David Reagan Decodes the MIDDLE EAST CRISIS - EXCELLENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What exactly is going on between Israel and Hamas from a biblical perspective? Find out with Dr. David Reagan as he preaches at Brookhaven Church in McKinney, Texas!
LEARN MORE
Israel as Proof of God’s Existence: Israel in Bible Prophecy - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...
The Land of Israel: To whom does it belong? - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...
The Jews in End Time Bible Prophecy - https://christinprophecy.org/articles...