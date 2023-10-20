BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌱 Embrace the True Essence of Recycling 🌍
10/20/2023

♻️ Dr. Bill Carroll an Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Indiana University explains that recycling is more than just tossing your plastic bottles into a blue bin. It's about the journey they take after that!

🎧 https://bit.ly/38y6OlL

🔄 It's the incredible transformation from waste to a new beginning, from used to useful. ♻️

🔍 Recycling has its limits, mainly because it thrives on sorting materials that are uniform, like milk bottles or soda bottles. Mixing it up complicates the process.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the real magic of recycling and make a positive impact on our planet. 🌎

🎧 To dive deeper into this topic, check out the full episode featuring Dr. Bill Carroll via the link in our bio or the description above. Let's recycle smarter, not harder! 💪

