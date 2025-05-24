Please Support Our Sponsors!

Can’t Prevent Cell Tower Radiation if One Doesn’t Know Their Location

With Lisa Smith, PhD, EMRS, Building Biology certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist

https://www.emf-wellness.com/

https://your-mp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/How-to-use-cellmapper.net-to-locate-cell-towers_May222025.pdf

Cell tower radiation is one of Americans' fastest-growing sources of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure, especially following the rapid deployment of 5G technology. Cell towers emit invisible, wireless Radio Frequency radiation that, as abundant science shows, has wide-ranging negative health effects if we are exposed to too much for too long. And this is exactly what happens if a cell tower emitting radiation 24/7 is installed close to our homes and our children’s schools. This chart above should concern all of us.

Thankfully, electromagnetic radiation will soon be investigated as an underlying cause of the chronic disease epidemic by the Department of Health and Human Services led by RFK Jr. Our new HHS Secretary also recently began work with governors to ban cell phones from schools, specifically citing students’ exposure to RF radiation as an issue (not just behavioral problems like distraction from their studies). While government polices catch up with the science, we must take things into our own hands and protect ourselves and our children from cell tower radiation. The first step we can take is to find out if there are any cell towers near our homes and our children’s schools.

For Freedom Hub's guests, Building Biologist Lisa Smith will teach us how to find nearby cell towers using internet resources and tell us what “too close” means. Building Biology is the science of healthy buildings, and we can’t be healthy if the buildings we live in are not.

One of Ms. Smith’s services includes Real estate pre-purchase inspections. As one analysis shows, 90% of homes offered by realtors too close to a cell tower get rejected (for having their value crushed by 20%). Frohman's campaign with Natl Health Federation and the National Call for Safe Technology, for which Ms. Smith serves as co-chair, would get a boost if the powerful Realtors joined the cause for broadband that is safe.

Dr. Smith received advanced training at the Building Biology Institute in the measurement and mitigation of EMFs and has wide experience conducting EMF assessments in homes, schools, and workplaces and assisting with mitigation. She is the owner of EMF Wellness Tucson and a leader of Safe Tech Tucson.