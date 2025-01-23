CHP Talks: James Pew—Woke Watch Canada!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 23, 2025: My guest this week is James Pew, the publisher of the Woke Watch Canada substack. Today we’re talking about the persecution of Christians—not in Iran, or China or Russia but in Canada! James Pew takes us through a discussion of Christianity’s foundational role in Canada’s democratic institutions, our legislative and judicial systems; he then discusses the shocking efforts to undermine and destroy that Christian influence, both in legislation and in the wilful burning and vandalizing of church buildings.
