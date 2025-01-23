BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: James Pew—Woke Watch Canada!
61 views • 7 months ago

January 23, 2025: My guest this week is James Pew, the publisher of the Woke Watch Canada substack. Today we’re talking about the persecution of Christians—not in Iran, or China or Russia but in Canada! James Pew takes us through a discussion of Christianity’s foundational role in Canada’s democratic institutions, our legislative and judicial systems; he then discusses the shocking efforts to undermine and destroy that Christian influence, both in legislation and in the wilful burning and vandalizing of church buildings.


Read more of Jay’s writings at: https://wokewatchcanada.substack.com

For more, subscribe (free) to: https://westernpolemic.substack.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
communismchristianityreligionwokepersecutionmarxchp canadarod taylorpartyseculargravesleftwingcdnpoliwokeismburning churcheskamloopschpcanadachp talkschristian heritagejames pewwokewatchchurches burninggrave error
