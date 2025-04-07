No bird flu - No virus || Dr. Tom Cowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The media is going after RFK Jr. for the idea that we should let bird flu spread and preserve the birds who survive so we have hardier flocks. But - Is bird flu really a virus? Dr. Tom Cowan says viruses are mythology - unconfirmed science like contagion as a whole. So what is bird flu?
