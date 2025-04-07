BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No bird flu - No virus || Dr. Tom Cowan
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
223 views • 5 months ago

The media is going after RFK Jr. for the idea that we should let bird flu spread and preserve the birds who survive so we have hardier flocks. But - Is bird flu really a virus? Dr. Tom Cowan says viruses are mythology - unconfirmed science like contagion as a whole. So what is bird flu?

FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT:

https://www.givesendgo.com/AlisonFreeSpeechFight

WINE:

http://alisonwinepromo.com/

COD LIVER/BUTTER OIL (Promo Code "ALISON" ):

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=198926

COFFEE:

https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/alison

INDOOR GROW SYSTEM:

https://edengrowsystems.com/alison

OFF GRID-ISH LIVING CHANNEL:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ

Keywords
sciencechickensmeaslesno viruspcr testdr tom cowanalison morrowno bird flu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy