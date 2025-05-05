BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nigeria’s Christian Genocide: One On One with Judd Saul | Episode 14
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 4 months ago

(00:00) - Intro

(09:05) - Genocide in Nigeria

(18:38) - Climate Change Lie

(29:24) - Crimes Against Nigerian Christians

(43:00) - Humanitarian Crisis

(52:41) - Infiltration of Churches With Revolutionary Theology

(59:22) - Truth Nigeria & Taking Action

(01:08:43) - Islamist religious Intolerance

(01:14:54) - Christian Responsibility

(01:28:17) - Spreading Awareness


Why is the world ignoring a genocide happening on our watch? Christians across northern Nigeria are being murdered in their homes & cleansed from the land by Islamic militants - so many that 90 percent of all targeted Christian killings worldwide for the past five years happen in these isolated villages. Judd Saul, Director of Equipping the Persecuted, is one of the few who has heard their cries. We talked to him about what can be done and why the U.S. State Dept has run cover for the Islamic militants responsible, blaming “climate change” for mass murder.


https://truthnigeria.com/

https://equippingthepersecuted.org/


Sponsored by CHOQ. Get 17.76% off your Male or Female Vitality STAQ

by using code LARA. https://choq.com/#lara

Keywords
lara loganjudd saulgoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy