© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❌ NO LAWS, NO COURTS — ONLY FEAR: Former Ukrainian MP slams Zelensky’s dictatorship
💬 “The judicial branch is not functioning and is currently paralyzed. There are NO LAWS at present,” former Verkhovna Rada member Vadym Novynskyi told Tucker Carlson.
💬 “If you express criticism of Zelensky, the secret police come the next day and you are subjected to persecution,” Novynskyi emphasized.
Adding:
GERMANY COULD FACE $220B HIT IF TRUMP TARIFFS GO THROUGH
Potential losses were calculated by the German Economic Institute in a new report. If implemented starting June 1, Trump’s 50% tariffs could:
🔸Cut Germany’s GDP by 0.1% in 2025
🔸Average a 1.1% drop annually from 2025 to 2028
🔸Push total losses up to $284 billion if the EU imposes retaliatory tariffs
Even the US could feel the pain — it relies on key imports from Germany.
▶️Example: 95% of vehicle-mounted cranes used in the US in 2024 came from Germany.
Trump recently said EU trade talks are “going nowhere” and doubled down on his call for steep anti-EU tariffs.