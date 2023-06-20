BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! US Switchblade 600 Kamikaze Drones Destroy Everything in Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
313 views • 06/20/2023

US Military News


June 19, 2023


The Switchblade 600 Drone has proven its mettle in Ukraine, raising the bar for aerial warfare. Its lethal precision, adaptability, and effectiveness make it a formidable asset for any defense forces operating in challenging environments.


Ukrainian troops on the ground hail the Switchblade 600 Drone as a game-changer. Its compact size, stealth capabilities, and ability to be operated remotely have transformed the way they engage hostile targets. With this weapon system, they can strike enemy positions swiftly and decisively, minimizing the risks faced by their forces.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0bkERXBg2A


Keywords
weaponsrussiauswardronesunited statesus military newsukraineforceskamikazeswitchblade 600aerial warfare
