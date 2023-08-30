MORE EVIDENCE - 2 Miles from Lahaina Fire A Melted Car Surrounded by Gravel! D.E.W. or What?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aloha! We ask you to please give to the people of Lahaina@ http://www.LahainaFireFund.com You can register yourself as a fire survivor that needs HELP or as a resource at http://www.MauiLFG.org Please be sure to share like and subscribe to the channel to support this community and our mission “Let’s Find the Gap and Let’s Fill the Gap with LOVE and TRUTH - Let’s Effin Go! #LFG
153 E Kamehameha Ave Ste 104 #557 Kahului, HI 96732 (800)991-5387
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hawaii Real Estate
https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos