Heart Attacks & Strophanthus- Webinar from April 9th, 2025
What is happening
What is happening
100 views • 5 months ago

In today's webinar, Tom discussed heart attacks & strophanthus.


-He read an excerpt from Herbert Dingle's book "Science at the Crossroads"


-Discussed a video and article from the Heart Attack New website


Video: Heart Catheter Film: https://web.archive.org/web/20190616150901/http://heartattacknew.com/heart-catheter-film/


Article: "Ouabain: the wasted opportunity" https://web.archive.org/web/20190616160237/http://heartattacknew.com/faq/what-can-be-done-to-prevent-a-heart-attack/ouabain-the-wasted-opportunity




Websites


https://drtomcowan.com/


https://www.drcowansgarden.com/


https://newbiologyclinic.com/


https://newbiologycurriculum.com/




Video Platforms


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg


Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw


Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/


Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8


Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan


Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan




Social Media


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum


X: https://twitter.com/drtomcowan


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum


Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/


Telegram: https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel


Telegram: https://t.me/DrTomCowan


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/


SubscribeStar Community: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan


Gab: https://gab.com/DrtomCowan


MeWe: https://mewe.com/drtomcowan/


GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/drtomcowan


TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtomcowan




Podcast:


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361




Become an Affiliate:


https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/


https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/


https://newbiologycurriculum.com/affiliate-program-information


https://newbiologyclinic.com/affiliate-program/




booksciencerelativity2025herbheart attacksflowerwebinarapril 9thstrophanthusquabainherbert dinglescience at the crossroadseistein
