Scott Ritter : Discussion on the latest news and updates | Judging Freedom

Aired 9 July 2024. Is the Israeli military pushing Gaza toward an unprecedented humanitarian crisis? Join us as we uncover the stark realities of the conflict in an eye-opening discussion with Scott Ritter. We confront the staggering revelation from the Lancet, reporting an estimated 186,000 Palestinian deaths, and dissect the controversial Hannibal Directive as detailed by Haaretz. This episode sheds light on the powerful influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the U.S. and the political dynamics surrounding Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Congress.

What are the hidden costs of war on those who serve? Our conversation reveals the emotional and psychological toll on Israeli reservists and draws poignant parallels to the experiences of American soldiers in Iraq. We challenge the mainstream narratives surrounding the events of October 7th and delve into the broader implications of misinformation, political manipulation, and the long-lasting effects on veterans. The reality of war extends far beyond the battlefield, impacting lives in ways that are often overlooked.

Shifting our focus to the geopolitical stage, we scrutinize the escalating tensions in Ukraine and NATO's precarious position. Are we on the brink of a nuclear conflict? We analyze the recent missile strike debates and the dangerous provocations by Poland, examining the potential consequences for NATO member countries. Recent diplomatic exchanges between the U.S. and Russia are also on the table, highlighting the severe risks of miscalculation. Source: Judging Freedom.





"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

Scott Ritter Interviews

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/scott-ritter-interviews/4059/183





This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net





Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting. For Educational & Religious Purposes Only. All rights belong to their respective owners. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. No copyright infringement intended.