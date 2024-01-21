GOD'S COMMAND ON WOMEN'S MAKEUP, HAIR, & DRESSING #9B, 1 Peter 3:1-5; Genesis 3:16, 20240120 1 Corinthians 11:3; Ephesians 5:22-23; 1 Timothy 2:12

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Likewise, ye wives, be in subjection to your own husbands; that, if any obey not the word, they also may without the word be won by the conversation of the wives;
2 While they behold your chaste conversation coupled with fear.
3 Whose adorning let it not be that outward adorning of plaiting the hair, and of wearing of gold, or of putting on of apparel;
4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of GOD of great price.
5 For after this manner in the old time the holy women also, who trusted in GOD, adorned themselves, being in subjection unto their own husbands. Amen! (1 Peter 3:1-5)
