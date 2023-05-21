WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Zarshua Mack

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.

On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.

First speaker on the podium is Zarshua Mack - A Champion of First Nations Rights. All the way from Cairns, FNQ.

Next Up...Lise and John Smit & Gareth Rogers.

Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.