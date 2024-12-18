© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Life of Jesus Lesson 31
MIRACLES
#8
The Bethesda Pool
Links for Nativity lessons: (parts 1-5)
The Life of Jesus Lesson 1 | Divine Announcement | Zacharias the Priest
The Life of Jesus Lesson 2 | 2nd Divine Announcement to Mary
The Life of Jesus Lesson 3 | Mary visits Elizabeth | 3rd Divine Announcement
The Life of Jesus Lesson 4 | Announcement #1 fulfilled | off to Bethlehem
The Life of Jesus Lesson 5 | Jesus is born! | Shepherds and Magi