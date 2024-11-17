An anti-American demonstration took place in Athens, with at least 25,000 people chanting slogans against the U.S. and Israel in support of Palestine. Police detained 150 people.

Strikes by U.S. missiles deep into Russian regions will inevitably lead to the most serious escalation, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

"American missile strikes deep into Russian regions will inevitably lead to the most serious escalation, which threatens to result in far more severe consequences. The Biden administration cannot fail to understand that it is leaving the Trump team with the challenge of resolving not only the Ukrainian conflict but also an even more acute one—preventing a global confrontation," the deputy said.

Putin has already expressed his position on the West's decision to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles, Maria Zakharova stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on media reports about Biden's approval of "long-range" weapons, referred to earlier statements made by Putin on this issue.

To recall, the Russian president had previously said that the Kremlin would consider such actions as direct Western involvement in the war with Russia.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot independently carry out strikes using Western precision weapons. The targeting data for these weapons "can only be provided by NATO military personnel, and the missiles themselves are guided by NATO satellite systems."

"Therefore, the issue is not about whether to allow the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It is about deciding whether NATO countries will directly participate in the military conflict or not. If such a decision is made, it will signify nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States, and European nations in the war in Ukraine. This, of course, fundamentally changes the essence and nature of the conflict. It will mean that NATO countries, the U.S., and European nations are at war with Russia. If that is the case, given the changes in the conflict's nature, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats posed to us," Putin stated on September 12.

On the authorization to use long-range missiles

Since the Americans, in the person of the outgoing administration, have decided that there is no need to sit quietly on a Sunday evening and, apparently, have given the green light to the use of ATACMS against old Russian territories, it's time to recall our September post when the rumors on this topic just began.

🔻From the point of view of possible threats, the most powerful modification of ATACMS can reach a distance of 300 km, which creates a threat to command posts, airfields, places of deployment of personnel and hospitals where our wounded are located.

This will at least force tactical-level units to react, as additional protection, especially air defense assets, and not only, will be needed. We are talking about elementary human ingenuity, that is, some will need to understand that building and moving in columns will become even more dangerous.

❗️And another nuance is that if Washington really allowed the use of ballistic missiles, other countries will follow the US and, in addition to ATACMS, Storm Shadow and SCALP will fly to the Kursk region. And Taurus may also appear (Scholz is also on the verge of leaving the German Olympus).

Therefore, it's time to look at the map, on which we also marked the range of JASSM cruise missiles, which can hit even further. This is another step towards increasing the degree of conflict to the extreme point, which will not change the outcome, but will create big problems.

The example of Crimea and the new territories is a confirmation of this. Difficulties arose, strikes were sometimes missed, but subsequently the number of missed missiles became less and less, and the enemy did not achieve practical benefit.

🔻For now, we should wait for an official confirmation from the White House, which is keeping silent. And all this at the moment looks like a test of the response of our leadership, especially after the words of Vladimir Putin that this will be regarded as NATO's entry into the conflict.