If You WANT PEACE as YOU Come Face to FACE With the END, WATCH ENTIRE Video For Total Understanding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UelcGCitYbA&t=0s&ab_channel=FoxNews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGLn9wGGSOQ&ab_channel=MegynKelly
https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/apollyon-telegraphese-his-plans.html?fbclid=IwAR2SWABWigRp4GLKhvzyT7YDJ7CqsF_kXKjWiO7qrTQaZCS__jQqQ00vTEc
This Video Cuts to thje Core of the Gospel and Uses the BIBLICAL DEFINITIONS To Give you the peace you will need in Facing the Inevitability of the Destruction of Society and the Human Race ......Same As the Days of NOAH !!" (From Jonathan's original description)
************************* *************************
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
*************************
To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend