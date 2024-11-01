SATISFIED TO BE "THAT CRAZY GUY!" WHEN THE DUST SETTLES

I was thinking back to my first thoughts in March 2020, when I knew in my bones that this entire covid scam was just a huge theater production. I naively envisioned my sister patting me on the back for informing her and keeping her from doing some stupid shit.

Oh boy! Was I in for a rude awakening! This is the naive mind of a new truther. I think i've graduated now and satisfied with being jeered at and ostracized. At least we didn't go injecting crap into our bodies and blocking our oxygen 24/7!

