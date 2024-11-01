BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SATISFIED TO BE "THAT CRAZY GUY!" WHEN THE DUST SETTLES
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
199 views • 7 months ago

I was thinking back to my first thoughts in March 2020, when I knew in my bones that this entire covid scam was just a huge theater production. I naively envisioned my sister patting me on the back for informing her and keeping her from doing some stupid shit.

Oh boy! Was I in for a rude awakening! This is the naive mind of a new truther. I think i've graduated now and satisfied with being jeered at and ostracized. At least we didn't go injecting crap into our bodies and blocking our oxygen 24/7!

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
psychologytruthercovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy