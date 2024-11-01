SATISFIED TO BE "THAT CRAZY GUY!" WHEN THE DUST SETTLES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was thinking back to my first thoughts in March 2020, when I knew in my bones that this entire covid scam was just a huge theater production. I naively envisioned my sister patting me on the back for informing her and keeping her from doing some stupid shit.
Oh boy! Was I in for a rude awakening! This is the naive mind of a new truther. I think i've graduated now and satisfied with being jeered at and ostracized. At least we didn't go injecting crap into our bodies and blocking our oxygen 24/7!
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report