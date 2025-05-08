"This is POLAND, not Brussels!" Grzegorz Braun tears down EU globalist flag for Poland | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Polish people have had enough of the globalist agenda coming out of the EU and Brussels... forcing their hand to support Ukraine. Well Polish Politician Grzegorz Braun has had enough... he's gone viral today for tearing down the EU flag in Parliament and wiping his shoes on it and setting it on fire.