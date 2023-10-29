Israel destroys houses and arrests Palestinians in refugee camps in the West Bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Claiming to be fighting Hamas, Israeli occupation army destroyed houses in Camp Askar and arrested Palestinians while Hamas is not in the West Bank. Israeli attackers raided Al Jalazoun refugee camp in Rammallah and Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem, arresting several Palestinians during the raids.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY