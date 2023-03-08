BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Mandela Effect. Did Nelson Mandela die in prison in the eighties (80s), or did he die in 2013?
Faithful Lamb
Faithful Lamb
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 03/08/2023

Is CERN's Large Hadron Collider responsible? What does God say about CERN? The Mandela Effect, or The Twilight Zone?

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "The Mandela Effect and God," on FaithfulLamb.com.

You will want to grab a pencil and a piece of paper for this one. 

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com 

Keywords
sciencegodjesus christspiritualitychristianityreligionlarge hadron colliderthe mandela effectaccept jesusgod winsjesus savesobey godinsurrection act of 1807satan losesgreat armymighty armydid nelson mandela die in prison in the eightieswhen did nelson mandela die
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy