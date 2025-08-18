Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead striking a Ukrainian Armed Forces distribution point for FPV drones & ammunition near Novodonetsk, DPR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Footage shows an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead striking a Ukrainian Armed Forces distribution point for FPV drones and ammunition near Novodonetsk, DPR.
The target coordinates were provided by a Zala reconnaissance drone operated by the Rubikon Integrated Center for Combat Use of UAVs.