Mr. Steve K. Bannon debunked the lies by CCP that “Chinese people are childlike, can’t govern themselves, and are not ready for democracy.”

https://gettr.com/post/p2jjswk5248
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】In a few simple words, Mr. Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon) debunked the lies by CCP that “Chinese people are childlike, can’t govern themselves, and are not ready for democracy.”
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生用简单几句话就戳穿了中共说中国人幼稚、不能管理自己、没做好准备接受民主的谎言。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平