The BIGGEST Issue With Trump’s SCOTUS Immunity Case
High Hopes
High Hopes
51 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 29, 2024


Former president Donald Trump is battling multiple legal challenges. But everything could change if the Supreme Court rules that he has full presidential immunity. However, there’s a big issue. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy joins Glenn to explain why he believes the Court may NOT grant Trump full immunity. Plus, Andrew weighs in on whether Trump has a chance of moving his trials away from New York and Washington, D.C. and why former presidents haven’t been taken to court before.


Keywords
trumpimmunitypresidentscotustrialsglenn beckcaseandrew mccarthybiggest issue
