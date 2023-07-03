Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel | Vigilance Elite clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Shawn Ryan with Jim Caviezel on twitter:
When you get off the sidelines to chose a side (good or evil) and that side is to fight evil, protections must be set into place.
Love you brother, thank you for being here.
📿✝️🙏🏼
THE SOUND OF FREEDOM opens in movie theaters tomorrow, July 4th.
Please consider buying tickets so they can reach their goals.
https://www.angel.com/warroom
#protection #rosary #good #evil #srs #shawnryanshow #navyseals
https://twitter.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1675944540987879425?s=20