Destruction of the First Rosomak APC presented by the Poles - by Soldiers from the 83rd & 85th Motorized Infantry of the Russian Armed Forces

Video from the fields by soldiers from the 83rd and 85th Motorised Infantry Brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. The guys destroyed the first Rosomak APC presented by the Poles in the Bakhmut direction.

Dopom - they turned several BMPs into ashes, hit a T-64BV tank and forced them to abandon another Rosomak.

Given the deteriorating relations and Poland's threats to stop supplying equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, there is a chance that this Rosomak will remain unreplaced.