To Defeat the ...ites Stand in God

If you have not accepted Jesus in your heart, please ask Him to come into your heart TODAY and allow Him to change you from the inside out.

Website: www.ITIzFINISHED.com

Email: [email protected]

Donate through PayPal at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=F37STVQCNJ9D8

CASH APP - $evangelistklrich1975

Watch at: Brighteon (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/itizfinished),

Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/c-983427) & YouTube

Telegram: https://t.me/itizfinished