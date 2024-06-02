Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noticed the level of suffering tribulation to be Elijah, Enoch, John the Baptist and Jesus (Son of God and first begotten of the dead)? Your carnal mind will deceive you into thinking a little thing as social media can control the first fruits unto God in fear to maintain their status on the www or any social media platform. They are not motivated by financial gains or reward and trust no one, not even brethren. You would be remissed in thinking they are popular and can ever be.