THE JUDGE THAT WAS EXECUTED BY HIS SHERIFF FRIEND ⚖ WAS RUNNING A BROTHEL IN THE COURTROOM

The Kentucky judge who was executed in his own office is accused of running a "brothel" out of the courtroom, allegedly forcing women to have sex for favors.





District Judge Kevin Mullins was killed by his close friend, Sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stine.





According to a woman who was raped by one of Stine's deputies, Mullins was seen having sex with a girl in the judge's chambers.





"I have seen Judge Mullins having sex with a girl... In his office, in the judge’s chambers," the woman, Sabrina Adkins, said in a police interview.





Adkins was raped by former deputy sheriff Ben Fields, saying he"does have some videotapes of some stuff in the judge’s chambers… just with girls, sexual and stuff."





Adkins claimed this was part of a s*xtortion scam and involved "higher-ups."





Adkins attorney Ned Pillersdorf said, "it’s like they were running a brothel out of that courtroom."





