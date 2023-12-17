Peace & Security | Rapture & Tribulation

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
World leaders are gathering and demanding "peace and security" and Israel is a cup of trembling. This video talks about how this phrase "peace and security" is connected to the rapture and the tribulation period that follows.
The Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:3, "For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape."
Related Articles ⬇️
1. Gaza: Guterres Invokes 'Most Powerful Tool' Article 99, in Bid for Humanitarian Ceasefire - https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1144447
2. What’s UN Resolution 377A, Can It Help in Efforts to Stop Israel-Gaza War? - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/11/whats-un-resolution-377a-can-it-help-in-efforts-to-stop-israel-gaza-war
Related PDF's ⬇️
1. Letter from Egypt to UN - https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2023/12/PGA-letter-resumption-of-10th-ESS_12-December-2023.pdf
2. UN Resolution 10/21 - https://www.un.org/unispal/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/N2332702.pdf
3. Resolution 377 Document - https://www.securitycouncilreport.org/atf/cf/%7B65BFCF9B-6D27-4E9C-8CD3-CF6E4FF96FF9%7D/IP%20A%20RES%20377%20(V).pdf
Related Videos ⬇️
1. Prophecy Update - 2023-12-10 Expect The Unexpected, Part 2 - https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/qkrvhyn
2. Original Video Link (Generation2434) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyzhZ5nNUww
Other Related Links ⬇️
1. https://cdn.subsplash.com/documents/82QP6C/_source/e041b102-3829-4b09-9fcc-0f2f1dcc2c73/document.pdf
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.