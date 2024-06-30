The enemy of truth is an enemy of GOD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #101; Our study in 2Thessalonians 2:7-12 shows us that the restraining ministry of GOD the Holy Spirit is withdrawn or shifted at the RAPTURE then the TRIBULATION opens up. Similarly, the Christian who pushes away from GOD opens up a darkness or opportunity for evil and sin to dominate. King Saul gives a great example of this in 1Samuel chapters 18-28.